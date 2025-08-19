Trimble And Hyundai Announce Trimble Ready Option For New Line Of HD130A Dozers
"The Trimble Ready Hyundai HD130A bulldozer is another way earthmoving contractors can seamlessly connect their digital and physical worlds," said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems at Trimble. "On this dozer model in particular, Trimble technology is integrated on-machine to simplify installation and maximize productivity for Hyundai customers, helping them accelerate their return on investment."
In addition to the Trimble Ready version of the new dozer line, Trimble and Hyundai are also committed to collaborating on operator assist features for construction machines, as well as an increased focus on cloud collaboration.
"The Trimble Ready HD130A dozers represent a further step forward in delivering intelligent, high-performance machines to our customers. Working with Trimble enhances our ability to offer precision and productivity straight from the factory", said Gert Peeters, product manager, HCEE. "We're excited to deepen our relationship with Trimble as we continue to innovate together. This collaboration is key to bringing smarter, more connected solutions to the jobsite."
Local Support
Trimble's SITECH® dealer channel and select authorized resellers provide installation services, personalized training and local technical support for the Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control platform installed on Hyundai HD130A bulldozers.
Availability
The Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control option for Hyundai HD130A bulldozers is available internationally by contacting a SITECH dealer or select authorized reseller. The 3D offering supports the following sensor configurations:
-
Dual GNSS + cross slope (cab mount)
UTS + cross slope (blade mount)
GNSS (single) + cross slope (blade mount)
Dual laser + cross slope (blade mount)
Single laser + cross slope (blade mount)
To learn more, visit
About Trimble
Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .
About Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe
Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe is a well-established leader in the European construction equipment market. Known for its advanced factory automation, rigorous quality control systems, and innovative engineering, the company offers a broad portfolio of construction machinery designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Its product range includes hydraulic excavators and wheel loaders under the Construction Equipment business unit. Additionally, the Material Handling division provides a wide selection of forklifts - including LPG, electric, and diesel-powered models - as well as warehouse equipment, all tailored to meet growing market demands. Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe distributes its products through a qualified network of over 140 dealers across more than 30 countries. For more information, visit .
