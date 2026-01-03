403
Eight Nations Call on Israel to Allow Critical Supplies into Gaza
(MENAFN) Eight countries, led by Türkiye, issued an urgent appeal Friday demanding Israel lift barriers preventing critical supplies from reaching Gaza Strip residents as humanitarian conditions reach a breaking point, worsened by brutal winter weather battering the enclave.
Foreign ministers from Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar released a unified declaration highlighting how torrential rains and violent storms have intensified an already catastrophic aid crisis, compounding severe shortages of essential survival materials.
According to the statement released by Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, officials emphasized how extreme weather has exposed the precarious state of humanitarian infrastructure, noting that "the severe weather has laid bare the fragility of existing humanitarian conditions, particularly for almost 1.9 million people and displaced families living in inadequate shelters."
The coalition praised UN relief organizations, especially UNRWA, alongside global humanitarian groups, for maintaining aid operations despite what they characterized as extraordinarily challenging circumstances.
The ministers issued a forceful demand that Israel permit UN agencies and international relief organizations to function across Gaza and the West Bank "in a sustained, predictable and unrestricted manner," emphasizing these groups' critical importance to relief efforts. They declared that "Any attempt to impede their ability to operate is unacceptable."
The statement also confirmed "their full support for UNSCR 2803 and President Trump's Comprehensive Plan and their intention to contribute to the successful implementation thereof," aiming to maintain the ceasefire, terminate hostilities in Gaza, guarantee dignified living conditions for Palestinians, and establish a viable pathway toward Palestinian autonomy and sovereign statehood.
Officials underscored the critical necessity of immediately expanding early reconstruction initiatives, particularly weatherproof housing to shield civilians from harsh winter elements.
The foreign ministers called on the global community to fulfill legal and ethical obligations by pressuring Israel to remove restrictions on vital supplies, demanding immediate unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery through UN channels, restoration of medical facilities and infrastructure, and reopening the Rafah crossing consistent with Trump's proposal.
