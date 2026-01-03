403
Sudan Drone Strike Kills RSF Commander’s Adviser
(MENAFN) A senior military adviser to Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo died Thursday in a Sudanese army drone strike near Zalingei, Central Darfur's provincial capital, according to RSF security adviser Al-Basha Tabiq.
Tabiq confirmed the death of Commander Adviser Hamid Ali Abubakar via Facebook Thursday evening, identifying him as the leader of the RSF's "Al-Saif Al-Battar" military division, which maintains primary operations across Darfur's northern, central, and western territories.
In his announcement mourning "Commander Adviser Hamid Ali Abubakar," Tabiq labeled the killing an "assassination" by Sudanese forces and issued a stark warning that the army would "pay a heavy price for this crime."
The drone attack targeted an RSF gathering in Al-Firdous village within the Waranga district, sources on the ground reported. Abubakar commanded hundreds of fighters under the Al-Saif Al-Battar banner while simultaneously serving as a strategic adviser to Dagalo, local witnesses confirmed.
Beyond his military duties, Abubakar held significant influence in rallying tribal chiefs and community elders to the RSF cause, sources indicated. Multiple aides perished alongside him in the strike.
Sudan's military has issued no statement regarding the operation.
Intense combat has engulfed the three Kordofan provinces—North, West, and South—for several weeks, forcing tens of thousands to abandon their homes. Across Sudan's 18 states, the RSF maintains control over all five Darfur states in the western region, though army forces hold portions of North Darfur. Government troops dominate the remaining 13 states spanning southern, northern, eastern, and central territories, including capital city Khartoum.
Sudan's humanitarian catastrophe has deepened since armed conflict between the military and RSF ignited in April 2023, stemming from disagreements over integrating the paramilitary force into the national armed forces. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions.
