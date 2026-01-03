403
Somalia Takes Helm of UN Security Council
(MENAFN) Somalia officially assumed the UN Security Council's rotating presidency Friday for January, representing the nation's first leadership role since its previous council term concluded over five decades ago in 1971–72.
Somali Ambassador to the UN Abukar Dahir Osman characterized the occasion as momentous during a press briefing, stating that "Somalia is deeply honored to assume the presidency of the Security Council following our country's return to the council after 54 years, having last served in the term of 1971-72. This is a significant milestone for my country."
Osman emphasized that Somalia's council election and presidential assumption "symbolizes Somalia's commitment to strengthening multilateralism."
The ambassador highlighted Somalia's efforts throughout the preceding twelve months to fulfill a constructive council function. According to Osman, Somalia has worked to serve as "a voice of reason, a bridge builder, and a principled advocate for the respect for international law, adherence to the UN Charter, the protection of civilians, and a peaceful settlement of disputes."
"As we assume the presidency this month, Somalia will hold the highest standard of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation," Osman declared, specifying that the presidency would emphasize "efficiency, transparency, inclusivity, and consensus building."
Osman revealed that Somalia's marquee event occurs January 26, when the council convenes a high-level discussion focused on promoting and reinforcing rule of law principles in maintaining global peace and security.
"Somalia believes in the 80th anniversary of the Charter. A timely occasion for the Security Council to reflect on the strides made and challenges that remain in upholding the rule of law among nations," Osman explained, confirming the debate "will be chaired by our president, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud."
The Somali diplomat also detailed the month's second signature initiative—an open Middle East debate scheduled for January 28.
"We elevated this meeting to a high level and it will also be chaired by our president, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud," Osman stated.
The Security Council presidency transfers to the United Kingdom in February.
