Russia Reacts To US Attack On Venezuela, Expresses Concern Over 'Act Of Armed Aggression'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russia expressed concern over the attacks by US, and condemned what it described as an "act of armed aggression" against Venezuela.

"This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Saturday, reported AFP.

"Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism," it added.

"In the current situation, it is important... to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue," the statement from the ministry read.

US attacks Venezuela

In the early hours of Saturday, the US carried out a 'large scale strike against' Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife – who have been flown out of the country, said Trump.