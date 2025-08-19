SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES APPOINTS GIANCARLO SANTELLA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

As CFO, Giancarlo will oversee Sollum's finance, legal, and administrative functions, playing a key role in supporting the company's growth strategy and operational scale-up across North America and beyond.

"I'm thrilled to join a company that's not only innovating in agtech, but doing so with a real purpose - supporting food autonomy and sustainable production," said Giancarlo Santella . "Sollum's technology and team are truly world class, and I look forward to helping drive its next stage of growth."

"Giancarlo brings deep financial and operational insight, paired with a strong understanding of what it takes to scale a clean technology company," said Louis Brun , President and CEO of Sollum Technologies. "We're excited to welcome him to the team as we continue to expand our presence and impact in the horticultural lighting industry."

This appointment strengthens Sollum's leadership team as the company expands its dynamic LED lighting footprint across North America and builds new partnerships with forward-thinking growers and CEA innovators worldwide.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has representative offices in Kingsville (Ontario, Canada) and Atlanta (Georgia, USA). For more information, visit sollum .