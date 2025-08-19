403
Putin aide reaffirms specifics of Trump talks
(MENAFN) Yury Ushakov, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed that Putin spoke with US President Donald Trump in a 40-minute call, which Trump placed after temporarily pausing a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several Western European leaders.
The conversation focused on potential territorial exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, recognition of the current situation on the ground, and a security framework addressing both Moscow’s and Kiev’s concerns. Both leaders indicated their readiness to involve Zelensky in discussions aimed at resolving the conflict.
Earlier, Trump hosted Zelensky alongside leaders from France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Finland, as well as NATO and European Commission officials, while publicly downplaying short-term ceasefire proposals from Germany and France. Trump had told the press prior to the meetings that Putin “was expecting my call when we’re finished.”
