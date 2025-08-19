Golf Cart Buses Launched In Icherisheher

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new transportation service has started operating in the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Azernews reports.

Now, residents and visitors can use the golf cart buses to move comfortably, eco-friendly, conveniently, and quickly along the main routes.

The route starts from in front of the Maiden Tower, passing through Tower Street, Small Castle, Vali Mammadov, Asaf Zeynalli, and Big Castle streets, and ends at the final stop again in front of the Maiden Tower. A total of 10 stops have been designated along this route, covering the most frequently used paths in the reserve. Initially, two golf carts have been put into service, and the number of vehicles will increase as the number of users grows.

The route planning takes special consideration of proximity to tourist and cultural sites. Passengers can easily reach significant cultural landmarks such as the Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace, and the house-museum of Maqsud Ibrahim-beyov by using this transportation.

Anyone can use the golf cart buses without restrictions. The service is free for children under 10 and passengers over 60. For other passengers, the fare is 1 manat. Initially, the operating hours are set from 14:00 to 22:00.

Electric-powered golf carts do not harm the environment, create noise, or negatively affect the preservation of historical monuments. They meet ecological standards and aim to reduce the intensity of traffic in the Icherisheher area.

To explore the historical beauties of Icherisheher and experience the convenience of eco-friendly transport, everyone can benefit from the new golf cart bus service.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.