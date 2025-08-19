Loco Bear Celebrates First Anniversary With Big Milestones And A Global Outlook

Dubai, UAE - August 19, 2025: Ushering in its second year in spectacular style, Loco Bear—Dubai's ultimate indoor entertainment destination located at Al Qouz 2, marked its first anniversary on August 17th, 2025 with a grand celebration that brought together unforgettable moments of fun, laughter and lasting memories for all visitors.

The milestone event was an all-day extravaganza packed with live entertainment, thrilling activities, and vibrant d�cor, transforming the venue into a playground of joy for guests of all ages. From exciting games and dynamic performances celebration was a true reflection of Loco Bear's first unforgettable year of making memories.

Since opening its doors, Loco Bear has welcomed 200,000 guests, hosted 2,000 birthdays, entertained 11,000 schoolchildren and 1,200 teachers, and brought joy to 6,500 corporate employees. These milestones set the tone for the brand's next chapter—an ambitious expansion into the GCC, the U.S., taking Loco Bear's unique blend of play, entertainment, and family bonding to a global audience.

“This celebration is our way of showing gratitude to our community, our loyal guests, and everyone who has supported Loco Bear's journey from the very beginning,” said Anshul Khaitan, CEO of Loco Bear. “We have grown into more than just a play destination—we have become a place where families create memories they will cherish for a lifetime. And we are only just getting started.”

The week-long anniversary festivities from August 11 to 17 wrapped up in a grand finale that brought together loyal guests, influencers, and new visitors for a day packed with energy and excitement. From the moment the doors opened at 11 AM, guests were greeted with welcome drinks, warm smiles, and the much-loved Loco Bear mascot.

The day unfolded with captivating moments at every turn—magic show, a high-energy family DJ set, a spirited staff dance performance, and the signature cake-cutting moment that marked the milestone. Visitors dove into arcade happy hours, spin-the-wheel challenges, mini contests, giveaways, and captured memories at the memory wall.

One of the day's most heartwarming highlights was Loco Bear honouring its biggest supporters—and even its toughest critics. The brand invited the top five spenders, the top five most frequent visitors, and five guests who had left negative reviews in its early days, offering them a front-row experience of how much has changed in just 12 months.

The anniversary event not only celebrated a year of fun and adventure but also reaffirmed Loco Bear's commitment to creating meaningful connections with its community. By turning the spotlight on its most loyal guests, and even those whose early feedback helped shape its evolution. Loco Bear showcased that its journey is as much about people as it is about play.

As the day drew to a close, the smiles, shared stories, and renewed bonds served as a promise of even bigger adventures in the year ahead.

Loco Bear remains dedicated to being the go‑to destination where families can return time and again to create lasting memories. Bookings and inquiries are welcomed directly through Loco Bear's upgraded booking platform, designed for a seamless and hassle-free experience. Visitors can now enjoy quicker navigation, instant confirmations, and an overall smoother process when securing their spot.