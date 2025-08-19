Spinomenal Partners with Lottomart in UK Market

(MENAFN)

Spinomenal announced a new partnership with Lottomart to increase its presence in the UK market and expand the business to all regulated operators there.

Starting from now, all Lottomart players have access to Spinomenal's slot games library, for some of the most popular titles like Majestic King, Buffalo Rampage, Trout's Treasure - Fishing Season, and more.

The tech side of the deal was handled by Aristocrat Interactive. They are responsible for seamless integration between Lottomart and Spinomenal, adding connections to all lobbies, etc.

2025 is a hot year for iGaming, and this scale of a deal only indicates how willing the operators and providers are to actually collaborate with each other. Players always seek new adventures, new games, better looks, clearer UI, and new rules to diversify the fun. All of this pushes brands to create something exclusive and unique.

According to Yossi Shayovits (head of Business Development for Spinomenal), the company wants to remain part of the UK market and maximize its profits there by expanding and creating new strategies. And that's exactly what partnership with Lottomart made for. The reputation of Lottomart as a respected operator can open new ways for creativity: create new games, change existing ones, and earn the audience's esteem.

Any provider in iGaming always dreams of popularity in the United Kingdom; this is the best place to start growing, like a casino hub or a big online platform with slots and sports betting. The best checks, the best player base, the best opportunities.

Lottomart operates as a casino and a lottery betting platform. It has its own strengths in the UK and receives a lot of attention from different clients.

Chris Ruddock, Commercial Director at Lottomart, explained the value of new content and the core of the deal that way: "We're always on the lookout for exciting content that adds something fresh to our portfolio, and Spinomenal's titles do exactly that. Their distinctive style, engaging features, and wide range of themes make them a fantastic addition to our casino. We're really looking forward to seeing how our players respond."

Spinomenal's games attract operators and players across multiple markets, using different catalysts for all its games: visual style, mechanics, RTP, and base betting limits. In the UK market, the company started operating in the legal field in 2023 through a partnership with PokerStars (operated by Flutter Group).

This collaboration used the OpenGaming™ platform by Light & Wonder to launch titles like Demi Gods II, Wolf Fang, and Book of Rampage. All of this is now available for British players.

The PokerStars partnership was a testing ground for Spinomenal in the regulated UK environment. It showcased a new Universe concept and framework where characters from various game series interact within shared narrative worlds. Behind the concept are years of development work by creative teams.

Spinomenal has a catalog with over 200 HTML5 titles and releases up to six new games each month. All games work on desktops, tablets, and mobile phones without separate app downloads. It can be integrated in any online casino environment or whitelabel pack.

Speaking about the Lottomart partnership, we see consistency in building a brand inside the UK's regulated sector. Where the operators get diversity, attract more players, lessen the churn and prolong players' life on the platform, Spinomenal gets attention and recommends itself as a reliable friend to any online casino.

Future collaboration between the companies may include exclusive game launches or customized content development, as mentioned in the press release regarding the deal. Both companies plan to monitor player response and adjust their content according to audience expectations.

