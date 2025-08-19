403
Australia Slams Israel’s Visa Revocation Move
(MENAFN) Australia on Tuesday condemned Israel’s decision to revoke visas of Australian officials assigned to the Palestinian Authority, labeling the move an “unjustified reaction” following Canberra’s recognition of Palestine.
In a firm statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticized the Netanyahu government, saying, "At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution."
Wong emphasized Australia’s commitment to collaborating with international partners to advance a two-state solution, push for a ceasefire in Gaza, and secure the release of hostages. The announcement followed Israel’s cancellation on Monday of visas for Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority, triggered by Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood and the barring of a far-right Israeli politician’s entry.
Wong also assured that Australia is committed to protecting its communities and ensuring the safety of all Australians from hate and harm.
The visa ban targets MK Simcha Rotman, chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, whose open support for displacing Palestinians and labeling Palestinian children as Israel’s "enemies" led Australia to bar his entry for three years.
This action echoes Australia’s November 2024 refusal of a visa to former Israeli Interior and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked over her endorsement of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Australia plans to formally recognize Palestinian statehood next month during the UN General Assembly, joining France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal, who have also announced similar intentions.
The move coincides with Israel’s ongoing intense military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in over 62,000 deaths since October 2023.
Additionally, Israel faces mounting international legal pressure: the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, while the International Court of Justice is considering a genocide case against Israel over its actions in the enclave.
