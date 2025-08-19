Lop Gandhi Skips Shukla Space Discussion In Parl BJP Calls It 'Unfortunate' Oppn Cites Priorities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The absence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi during the special discussion in Parliament on Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has sparked political sparring. The BJP on Tuesday termed it“unfortunate” and accused the MP of habitual absenteeism during important national events, and the Congress cited his participation in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar as the reason for his absence.

The discussion titled“India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station - Critical Role of Space Programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047” was held in Parliament on Monday, celebrating the achievements of Shukla and India's rising stature in space exploration.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi said,“Some matters must rise above politics. Every Indian is proud of Shubhanshu Shukla. When such a historic session is happening and the whole world is watching, Rahul Gandhi's absence is unfortunate. National issues demand unity, not petty politics.”

BJP Jammu & Kashmir President Satpal Sharma also added,“Rahul Gandhi is always missing when something important happens in Parliament. Not everyone can achieve what Shukla has. PM Modi met him today, recognising his contribution. But the Opposition seems unwilling to extend such respect. That's why Congress keeps losing public trust.”

BJP leader Nitin Navin also slammed LoP Gandhi, saying,“It's difficult to understand the LoP. He's a confused individual, and that reflects in the confusion within the Congress party.”

In contrast, the Opposition clarified that they fully support and celebrate Shukla's achievement but are equally concerned with pressing domestic matters, particularly the alleged voter data issues under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said,“LoP Rahul Gandhi is currently in Bihar leading the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' until September 1. That's why he couldn't attend. But everyone else from our side was present.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram expressed pride in Shukla's achievement but added,“The real issue is the government's attitude. SIR is a very serious matter. It's not about Shukla - we are proud of him - but SIR is an exclusionary exercise. The aim should be to include every eligible citizen, not to disenfranchise the marginalised and minority communities.”

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday had expressed his disappointment, saying,“This should have been a moment of national pride, but the Opposition's absence shows misplaced priorities.”

Meanwhile, Shukla arrived in New Delhi early Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he was received by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Jitendra Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shukla engaged in a light-hearted conversation about the latter's successful mission to the ISS, the first-ever by an Indian.

The meeting, which took place at the PM's official residence in New Delhi on Monday, saw Shukla apprising the Prime Minister of his mission, in which the Indian astronaut played a key role as part of the crew.