Albania Sets Clear Goals For Tourism Growth With 2030 Strategy
She emphasized that the strategy is the result of nearly two years of research, studies, and consultations.
“The Albanian government today approved the National Tourism Strategy 2030, following an almost two-year process of research, studies, and consultations. This strategy sets clear and measurable objectives for increasing revenues from tourism by 2030, accompanied by the expansion of accommodation capacities and improvement of standards. It also divides Albania into six tourism regions and assigns new responsibilities to state agencies linked to the tourism industry,” Minister Kumbaro said.
The Tourism Strategy 2030 is built on six main pillars: investment; fiscal and regulatory policies in tourism; destination management; development of tourism products; destination marketing; and capacity building. These are grounded in three guiding principles – social, environmental, and economic sustainability.
The document has also gone through public consultation with stakeholders. It envisions the creation, improvement, and consolidation of tourism products by dividing the country into six tourism regions: the Adriatic Coast region, the Northern Inland region, the Tirana region, the Central region, the Ionian Coast region, and the Southern Inland region.
Minister Kumbaro expressed her gratitude to the staff of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, acknowledging the dozens of specialists involved in drafting the strategy, as well as international partners such as GIZ, who contributed to advancing sustainable tourism development in Albania.
