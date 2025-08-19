403
Sandstorm Comics Makes Bookstore Debut and Expands to Digital Platforms
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 19 August 202– – Sandstorm Comics, Abu D’abi’s leading comic book studio, has officially made its highly anticipated retail debut through Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center owned digital pla“form ⦣8221;Kalima”. ’he studio’s captivating titles will be available through the Kalima.ae. The comic books will also be availa“le through”“Kinokuniya” stores across United Arab Emirates.
This launch cements ’andstorm Comics’ position as a leading creative force in the region, while expanding its reach to wider audiences both within the UAE and internationally.
Bringing its innovative stories to readers across the nation and beyond, the launch features four standout titl’s under Sandstorm’s new’y unveiled children’s imprint, Little Storm. These are Solarblader Vol.1, Acro and The Cat, All Upon a Time and The Foxes and the Dragon.
Sandstorm Comi’s’ books are currently available at Kinokuniya stores across the UAE, with plans to expand into additional retail outlets soon to ensure its stories reach an even wider audience.
“Since the inception of Sandstorm Comics, our vision has been to bring locally produced comic books to life and make them accessible to eve”yone,” said Mo Abedin, Editor-in-Chief at Sandstorm Comi“s. “Today, that vision becomes a reality with our titles now available acro’s the UAE’s largest bookstores, as well as onl“ne thr”ugh “Kalima” website and mobile application. This marks a significant miles’one for the UAE’s creative community, and we take great pride in sharing stories that reflect the richness and diver’ity of our”region’s culture.”
This debut is more than just a’retail milestone - it’s a testa’ent to Sandstorm Comics’ steady rise. The studio has already captured international attention with a high-profile presence at New York Comic Con 2024 and a celebrated showcase at Middle East Film and Comic Con 2025. With plans to expand its offerings throughout the year, Sandstorm is poised to make its mark in the global comic book industry while staying true to its roots in Abu Dhabi.
Supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Sandstorm Comi’s exemplifies the emirate’s commitment to fostering a thriving creative eco’ystem. As part of Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to elevate its cultural industries on the world
stage, Sandstorm is paving the way for the next generation of storytellers and creators from the region.
A New Era for Regional Storytelling
Unlike anything seen before in the UAE, Sandstorm Comics is setting a new standard for originality and innovation in the comic book medium. By prioritizing local and international talent and developing groundbreaking intellectual properties, the studio is reshaping how stories from the Middle East are told and received both regionally and globally.
For fans eager to experience ’he magic firsthand, Sandstorm’s debut titles are now available at Kinokuniya stores across the UAE, the Kinokuniya website, Kalima.ae, and the Kalima mobile app.
Stay tuned for additional releases later this year, as Sandstorm continues to expand its catalog and inspire readers of all ages.
