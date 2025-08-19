Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Pipeline

2025-08-19 05:00:47
(MENAFN) The head of Ukraine's drone command has alleged that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have incapacitated a Russian oil pipeline responsible for transporting crude to Hungary and Slovakia.

This pipeline, known as the Druzhba line and dating back to the Soviet era, traverses Ukrainian territory.

Both Budapest and Bratislava have previously acknowledged that the oil flow via this route had been disrupted, although Russian officials have yet to confirm any such incident.

According to Robert Brovdi, leader of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, “The Druzhba pipeline is out of service. The flow of oil has been completely halted indefinitely.”

He made this statement on Telegram late Monday, indicating that Ukrainian UAVs had targeted the Nikolskoye pumping facility in Russia’s Tambov Region, which lies to the southwest of Moscow.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reacted sharply to the alleged drone attack, labeling it as “outrageous and unacceptable.”

He accused Kiev of attempting to “drag Hungary into the war in Ukraine.”

In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga suggested that Hungary should address its “complaints” to Russia instead.

He also criticized Budapest for its continued dependence on Russian energy resources.

Despite these tensions, Szijjarto stood by Hungary's energy policy, asserting that sourcing oil from Russia aligns with his country’s strategic interests.

“As Hungary’s foreign minister, my mandate is clear: Hungary’s interest comes first. Period,” he wrote on X.

