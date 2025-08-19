403
Nigerian boat accident causes fear that it might claimed lives of dozens
(MENAFN) Over 40 people are missing after a boat carrying approximately 50 passengers overturned on Sunday in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported. The passengers were reportedly traveling to Goronyo market when the accident occurred.
NEMA confirmed that around ten people have been rescued and said search and rescue operations are ongoing with the support of local authorities and emergency teams. At least ten fatalities have been reported, according to the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency and local media. Eyewitnesses told the Daily Trust that the vessel was overloaded and was transporting motorcycles in addition to traders.
Boat accidents are common in Sokoto State. Previous incidents include a June 2024 capsizing near Rinaye village that killed seven people, an August 2023 overturning on the River Dundaye claiming ten lives, and an April 2022 tragedy on the Shagari River that left 26 people dead, mostly teenagers collecting firewood. This latest disaster follows a similar incident in Niger State weeks earlier, where at least 13 people died and many more went missing when a boat carrying about 100 passengers capsized.
