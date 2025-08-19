Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Vinyl Of New Album For 48 Hours Sold Out In Less Than An Hour

Taylor Swift is keeping fans on their toes as she builds anticipation for her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl . On Monday (August 18), after a mysterious countdown on her website - complete with purple glitter visuals and confetti-filled Google search results - Taylor launched two exclusive vinyl variants.

These special editions were available in two striking marbled colours - wintergreen onyx and violet shimmer. Each featured unique cover art of Swift in a dramatic, sparkly leotard with flared accents and matching gloves.

The vinyl records also come with a gatefold photo, a double-sided foldout with a poem she wrote for the set, and a set of never-before-seen photographs - all exclusive to this 48-hour drop, which, unsurprisingly, didn't last the full time window due to overwhelming demand.

The Shiny Bug Collection vinyl variants were available on her website for pre-order at 2pm ET. Although available until 1.59pm ET (9.59pm UAE time) on Wednesday (August 20), they were sold out within an hour.

The vinyl variants mark a continuing trend of highly collectible releases. These new editions follow last week's release of three deluxe CD versions, which also sold out quickly.

The album, set to release on October 3, explores the balance between life in the spotlight and personal vulnerability - a theme heavily inspired by her experiences on the Eras Tour.

For now, only the standard vinyl edition - the“sweat and vanilla perfume Portofino orange glitter” variant - remains available on her site. But if the past week is any indication, it may not stay there for long.

Visuals for all editions, including this latest drop, continue to lean into the glitz and glamor of the showgirl aesthetic.

Take a look at the visuals for her CD editions below:

Why 'Shiny Bug'?

While Taylor Swift hasn't yet explained the meaning behind 'Shiny Bug', fans are speculating that the phrase may be referenced in lyrics or simply be another layer of her playful mystery - possibly even a nod to pop culture or inside jokes with fans.

One eagle-eyed fan, Casey Tayler, even made a detailed video of the easter eggs Taylor hinted at prior to her announcement her 12th studio album. The fan even said that the shiny bug could be a Dogbane Leaf Beetle, which is a metallic, shiny beetle. Its colours are purple and green, and sometimes orange and green - the Life of a Showgirl's album colours. She also noted that the beetle can be found in Ohio - Travis Kelce's hometown.

Check out Casey Tayler's video below: