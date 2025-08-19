Probiotics In The Animal Feed Market: Competition And Growth Outlook To 2030 Featuring ADM, DSM-Firmenich, Evonik Industries, International Flavors & Fragrances, Land O'lakes & More

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Source (Bacteria, Yeast & Fungi), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pet, and Other Livestock), Form (Liquid, Dry), Strain Specificity, Function, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for probiotics in animal feed is projected to grow from USD 5.40 billion in 2025 to USD 8.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, regulatory changes regarding antibiotic use, and heightened awareness of gut health's impact on animal is notably strong in the poultry and swine sectors, in line with consumer demand for antibiotic-free and responsibly produced animal products.

The poultry segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the probiotics in animal feed market. This growth is attributed to the rising global demand for poultry products and concerns over antibiotic resistance. Probiotics support gut health, immunity, and feed efficiency in poultry, facilitated by a shift toward sustainable, antibiotic-free farming. Advances in strain-specific formulations and notable growth in regions like Asia Pacific further propel this segment's rapid expansion.

The yeast & fungi segment is expected to see rapid growth in the probiotics in animal feed market. Driven by demand for natural, sustainable feed additives, yeast, particularly, is gaining popularity as a safe antibiotic alternative. It enhances gut health and nutrient absorption while reducing disease risk. The movement towards organic and antibiotic-free products accelerates adoption, with biotechnological advances offering more targeted and efficient strains.

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the probiotics in animal feed market. Growth in this region is bolstered by rapid urbanization, rising incomes, and expanding livestock industries. Developing countries are driving growth with increased animal protein demand and government support for sustainable practices. The region's agricultural sector, particularly poultry, is adopting probiotics to improve animal health and productivity, contributing to overall market expansion.

Research Scope: The report covers a range of sectors including source (bacteria, yeast & fungi), livestock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, pets, others), form (liquid, dry), and more. Detailed analyses of drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting market growth are covered alongside in-depth evaluations of key industry players and strategic insights into the competitive landscape.

Reasons to buy this report: This report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue approximations and insights into competitive landscapes, aiding in better business positioning and strategic planning. It also offers a market pulse, helping stakeholders identify key growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Report Insights:



Analysis of key drivers, such as the demand for antibiotic alternatives, and restraints like high probiotic costs.

Details on service launches and R&D in the probiotics sector.

Comprehensive market development information across various regions.

Diversification opportunities, including new services, geographies, and recent developments. Competitive assessments of market players, including strategies, offerings, and product comparisons.

