Probiotics In The Animal Feed Market: Competition And Growth Outlook To 2030 Featuring ADM, DSM-Firmenich, Evonik Industries, International Flavors & Fragrances, Land O'lakes & More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|253
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Ban on AGPs and Health Campaigns to Promote Probiotics as Feed Alternatives Increased Demand for Animal Protein and Other Livestock Products Better Gut Health and Efficiency Through Probiotics
- High Costs of R&D into New Probiotic Strains Competition from Enzymes and Prebiotics
- Development of Species-Specific and Next-Gen Strains Innovations and Technological Advancements in Feed Industry Integration with Precision Livestock Farming
- Case Study: AI-Developed Probiotics Drive Gut Health, Productivity & Sustainability in Livestock
Companies Profiled
- ADM DSM-Firmenich Evonik Industries AG International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Land O'lakes, Inc. Novonesis Group Kemin Industries, Inc. Phibro Animal Health Corporation Church & Dwight Co., Inc Virbac Lesaffre Alltech Lallemand Inc. Sanzyme Biologics Orffa Zeigler Feeds Unique Biotech Limited Provita Animal Health International Animal Health Products Advanced Aqua Biotechnologies Canbiocin Inc. Indogulf Company Pellucid Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. Animalbiome Native Microbials
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment