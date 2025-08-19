403
Argentine Rights Groups File Charges Against Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Multiple Argentine human rights organizations have formally submitted a criminal case targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of acts of genocide, war crimes, and violations against humanity.
As conveyed by local press, the lawsuit was collectively filed by several prominent advocacy groups, including the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, the Peace and Justice Service (SERPAJ), Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, and the Argentina League for Human Rights.
These groups argue that Netanyahu is responsible for "genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity" and are urging the judiciary to take immediate legal measures.
The complaint specifically claims that Argentine President Javier Milei will share responsibility for these alleged actions during Netanyahu’s expected visit to Argentina from September 7 to 10.
The document condemns the Israeli administration for executing a "systematic policy of annihilation" targeting Palestinians, infringing upon their essential liberties such as the right to live, human worth, and the ability to govern themselves.
"The people of Argentina and its human rights organizations know from experience what mass crimes mean. Since the occupation of Gaza began, tens of thousands of people have been killed by Israeli bombings," the complaint emphasized.
It also highlighted that "more than one million have been displaced," and that "the Israeli government has blocked the entry of medicine, food, and humanitarian aid," affecting all of Gaza due to the blockade.
This legal action, now under review by Argentina’s criminal judiciary, has gained backing from notable individuals, including Nobel Peace Prize recipient Adolfo Perez Esquivel, along with several representatives from various human rights advocacy communities.
