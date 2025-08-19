403
Trump dismisses calls from Macron, Merz truce
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected calls from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to implement a ceasefire as an initial step toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine, according to reports.
During meetings at the White House on Monday, Merz addressed leaders from France, Italy, the UK, Finland, the U.S., and Ukraine, alongside NATO officials and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen. He stated, “to be honest, we all would like to see a ceasefire, the latest from the next meeting on,” and added that he “can’t imagine” a trilateral discussion occurring “without a ceasefire.”
Macron supported Merz’s position, describing a ceasefire as a “necessity” and noting that all leaders “support this idea.”
Trump, however, dismissed these recommendations. Throughout the talks, he emphasized that in the eight months of his presidency, he has resolved multiple conflicts without prior ceasefires. He remarked, “All of us would obviously prefer an immediate ceasefire while we work on a lasting peace, and maybe something like that could happen. As of this moment it’s not happening.”
He added, “If we can do the ceasefire great, but if we don’t there’s many other points that were given to us, many points, great points.”
Following last week’s summit in Alaska, Trump expressed a preference for securing a permanent peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire. Reports note that Moscow has consistently opposed short-term truces, claiming they could allow Kiev to regroup and rearm.
