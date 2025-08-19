403
Severe Rains, Floods Claim Three Lives in China
(MENAFN) At least three fatalities and three missing persons have been reported following intense rainfall in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to state media on Tuesday.
Beginning Monday, severe downpours devastated multiple banners and districts within Ordos, media reported.
In a related incident, flash floods late Saturday struck a camping site in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner, Bayannur City, resulting in at least eight deaths and four people unaccounted for.
Earlier this month, flooding and heavy rains in Gansu province, located in northwest China, claimed at least 22 lives and left over two dozen missing.
Additionally, late last month, Beijing’s capital experienced extreme rainfall that killed at least 30 people, triggered widespread flooding, damaged infrastructure, and forced large-scale evacuations.
