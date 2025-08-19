Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Laxmi Organic, Madhya Bharat Agro, Garuda: SEBI Analyst Sees Breakout Potential Ahead

2025-08-19 03:19:26
Laxmi Organic Industries, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, and Garuda Construction are showing promising near-term opportunities. 

SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain has flagged these three stocks. Let's take a look at her recommendations: 

Laxmi Organic Industries

Jain highlighted that Laxmi Organic has a strong asset base (total reserves and surplus at ₹1,856 crore) supporting business stability and growth. On the technical charts, the stock has seen a resistance breakout with strong volumes, signaling bullish momentum ahead. It is trading above key moving averages, which confirms a short-term uptrend.

Jain recommended buying above ₹224, for targets of ₹231, ₹237 and ₹251, with a stop loss at ₹197.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products

Madhya Bharat Agro charts show a formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating price compression. A breakout from here often leads to strong directional moves. The stock is approaching a breakout zone, which may trigger increased volatility and trend continuation, according to Jain.

On the fundamental front, the company has recorded a 131% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profits in FY25, with sales up 30%, showing rapid expansion and solid demand. Its return-on-equity (RoE) and return-on-capital-employed (RoCE) stand at 14.2% and 18%, indicating efficient use of capital and good management.

Garuda Construction & Engineering

On its technical charts, she noted a rounding bottom pattern and a breakout above resistance levels, signalling a bullish move ahead. A spike in columns confirms buying interest and that positive momentum is likely to continue. 

Jain recommended buying Garuda above ₹189 for targets of ₹195, ₹200, and ₹211, with a stop loss at ₹166.

On its fundamental front, the company has shown consistent profit growth and strong reserves that ensure business stability and future expansion.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

