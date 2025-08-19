Laxmi Organic, Madhya Bharat Agro, Garuda: SEBI Analyst Sees Breakout Potential Ahead
Laxmi Organic Industries, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, and Garuda Construction are showing promising near-term opportunities.
SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain has flagged these three stocks. Let's take a look at her recommendations:
Laxmi Organic Industries
Jain highlighted that Laxmi Organic has a strong asset base (total reserves and surplus at ₹1,856 crore) supporting business stability and growth. On the technical charts, the stock has seen a resistance breakout with strong volumes, signaling bullish momentum ahead. It is trading above key moving averages, which confirms a short-term uptrend.
Jain recommended buying above ₹224, for targets of ₹231, ₹237 and ₹251, with a stop loss at ₹197.
Madhya Bharat Agro Products
Madhya Bharat Agro charts show a formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating price compression. A breakout from here often leads to strong directional moves. The stock is approaching a breakout zone, which may trigger increased volatility and trend continuation, according to Jain.
On the fundamental front, the company has recorded a 131% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profits in FY25, with sales up 30%, showing rapid expansion and solid demand. Its return-on-equity (RoE) and return-on-capital-employed (RoCE) stand at 14.2% and 18%, indicating efficient use of capital and good management.
Garuda Construction & Engineering
On its technical charts, she noted a rounding bottom pattern and a breakout above resistance levels, signalling a bullish move ahead. A spike in columns confirms buying interest and that positive momentum is likely to continue.
Jain recommended buying Garuda above ₹189 for targets of ₹195, ₹200, and ₹211, with a stop loss at ₹166.
On its fundamental front, the company has shown consistent profit growth and strong reserves that ensure business stability and future expansion.
