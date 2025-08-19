Philippines Mental Health Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers And Opportunity Analysis To 2025 -2033

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group,“ Philippines Mental Health Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Disorder, Service, Age Group, and Region, 2025-2033 ,” provides an in-depth analysis of the Philippines mental health market. The report includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry. The Philippines mental health market size reached USD 54.29 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 116.65 Billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 8.87% during 2025-2033 . Report Attributes and Key Statistics:

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025-2033 Historical Years 2019-2024 Market Size in 2024 USD 54.29 Billion Market Forecast in 2033 USD 116.65 Billion Market Growth Rate 8.87% CAGR

Philippines Mental Health Market Overview:

The mental health market in the Philippines is growing quickly. Government policies, like the Mental Health Act of 2018, are increasing access to care and reducing stigma. Economic growth, higher disposable incomes, and digital changes-including telehealth, teletherapy, and mental health apps-are making services more available, especially in remote and underserved regions. Cultural shifts, advocacy, and public awareness campaigns are increasing the demand for mental health services. Key changes include integrating mental health into primary care and developing support hotlines and digital platforms.

Philippines Mental Health Market Trends and Drivers:

The mental health market in the Philippines is undergoing a rapid transformation due to digitalization and changing consumer preferences. More people are adopting teletherapy, online counseling, and mental health apps, which make support more accessible, particularly in remote and underserved areas. With smartphone use expected to hit 97% by 2029, digital platforms are providing private, immediate, and convenient access to care. This helps lessen stigma and reach a broader audience. There's also a growing interest in holistic and alternative therapies, such as mindfulness, meditation, and yoga. This reflects a wider trend toward wellness and preventive mental health strategies. Incorporating mental health education in schools and increased media coverage, including support from public figures, are normalizing discussions about mental health and encouraging more Filipinos to seek help. Collaborations with international organizations and investments in digital health infrastructure are improving the quality and availability of services. New technologies, like AI-powered diagnostic tools and telemedicine platforms, are also driving innovation in the field.

Several factors are driving the growth of the mental health market in the Philippines. The Mental Health Act of 2018 has been crucial, requiring affordable and accessible mental health services and safeguarding patient rights. Economic growth and a rising middle class are creating a higher demand for quality care. However, there is a significant shortage of mental health professionals-only 651 psychiatrists and 133 psychologists nationwide-leading to opportunities for digital solutions to fill service gaps. Government support, including initiatives like the Special Initiative for Mental Health, is boosting public awareness, integrating mental health into primary care, and expanding insurance coverage. The rising prevalence of mental disorders, especially anxiety and depression, is also increasing the need for both traditional and digital services. Additionally, cultural shifts are helping to reduce stigma, with advocacy, education, and workplace programs encouraging more open discussions and proactive management of mental health.

Market Challenges and Opportunities:

The Philippines faces several challenges in addressing mental health issues. Despite the enactment of the Mental Health Act in 2018, mental health resources accounted for only around 5% of government spending on healthcare in 2023. The country also grapples with a shortage of mental health professionals, with only 0.5 psychiatrists per 100,000 people. Additionally, the stigma surrounding mental health issues deters individuals from seeking help, leading to underreporting and undertreatment. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated mental health challenges, increasing cases of anxiety, depression, and suicide among the population.

There are significant opportunities to improve mental health care in the Philippines. The government's commitment to mental health reform, as outlined in the Mental Health Act, provides a framework for expanding services and integrating mental health into primary care. Growing awareness of mental health issues is leading to increased demand for services and support. Technological advancements offer new avenues for delivering mental health care, such as telepsychiatry and mental health apps, which can reach underserved populations. Partnerships with NGOs and international agencies can provide additional resources and expertise to strengthen the mental health system.

Philippines Mental Health Key Growth Drivers:



Expanding telehealth and digital mental health platforms

Increased government and policy support

Rising awareness and education in schools and workplaces

Growing demand for pediatric, adult, and geriatric mental health services Enhanced funding and international collaboration

Key Highlights of the Report:



Comprehensive market size and forecast for 2024-2033

Detailed segmentation by disorder, service, age group, and region

Analysis of digital transformation, policy support, and cultural trends

Competitive landscape with profiles of leading players

Insights into consumer behavior and access barriers Evaluation of regulatory and funding environment

Philippines Mental Health Market Segmentation:



Disorder Insights:



Schizophrenia



Alcohol Use Disorder



Bipolar Disorder



Depression and Anxiety



Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder



Substance Abuse Disorder



Eating Disorder

Others

Service Insights:



Emergency Mental Health Services



Outpatient Counselling



Home-Based Treatment Services



Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Others

Age Group Insights:



Pediatric



Adult

Geriatric

Regional Insights:



Luzon



Visayas Mindanao

Competitive Landscape:

Local Leaders



In Touch Community Services

Philippine Mental Health Association (PMHA)

Mind You National Center for Mental Health (NCMH)

International Leaders



Teladoc Health

BetterHelp

Talkspace

Headspace Calm

Philippines Mental Health Market News:



June 13, 2025 , the Department of Health (DOH) announced that select mental health medications-including Paliperidone, Escitalopram, Lithium carbonate, Quetiapine, Risperidone, and Clozapine-are now available free of charge in Metro Manila health centers, the Philippine General Hospital, and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Hospital. Patients with valid prescriptions can email them to the MMCHD to receive the medications. April 21, 2025 , revealed that the Philippines' MHQ dropped from 78.44 in 2023 to 68.76 in 2024 -still above the global average of 62.84, but indicating an alarming downward trend. Notably, young adults (aged 18–24) scored much lower at 24.9, attributed largely to factors like social disconnection, screen time, ultra-processed diets, and environmental stressors. The report underscores the importance of addressing root causes through prevention and research.

Note: If you require specific information not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it as part of the customization.

Ask an analyst for your customized sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=37864&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel. No.: (D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: +1 201-971-6302