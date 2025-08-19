Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drone Debris Triggers Fires at Russian Hospital, Oil Refinery

2025-08-19 03:13:58
(MENAFN) Fires broke out at a hospital and oil refinery in the southwestern Russian city of Volgograd after Ukrainian drones were shot down over the area, regional officials said Tuesday.

"Russian Defense Ministry forces repelled a massive drone attack on Volgograd. In the southern part of the city, fragments of the drones sparked fires on the roof of a Hospital No. 16 building and at a local oil refinery," Governor Andrey Bocharov announced in a statement posted on Telegram.

Emergency crews responded swiftly. "Firefighters are on the scene working to contain and extinguish the blazes," Bocharov added.

Officials said there were no injuries following the incident. Preliminary reports indicated that no casualties have been confirmed.

