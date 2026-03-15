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7Th Pay Commission: Big Salary Hike Buzz For WB Govt Staff-Will Pay Triple?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The West Bengal government just dropped some big news: they're setting up the 7th Pay Commission. We break down how much your salary could jump, what this 'fitment factor' is all about, and when you might actually see the money.West Bengal's Finance Minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya, made a historic announcement during the 2026 budget presentation. Right before the upcoming assembly elections, she confirmed the state is forming the long-awaited 7th Pay Commission.This announcement could totally change the salary game for lakhs of government employees in the state. The most exciting part of the new pay commission is the 'fitment factor'.Experts and employee unions think the state government might use a fitment factor between 2.91 and 3.15. They are doing this to bring salaries closer to central government levels. If this happens, an employee's basic pay could shoot up by almost three times.Let's do the math. If an employee's current basic pay is ₹18,000, a 2.91 fitment factor will make it ₹52,380. With a 3.15 factor, it could even touch ₹56,700. And it's not just basic pay; HRA and DA will also go up.Technically, the 6th Pay Commission's term ended on December 31, 2025. The 7th Pay Commission should kick in from January 1, 2026. But even with the budget announcement, the actual rollout will take some time.First, the government has to issue a formal notification with the commission's chairman and members. The commission will then give its recommendations. Once the finance department gives the go-ahead, it will be implemented. The good news is, it will likely apply retrospectively from January 2026.Along with the pay commission news, the budget also announced a 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). This takes the state's DA from 18% to 22%. But, there's still a big gap of about 40% compared to central government employees.The 2026 assembly elections are just around the corner. Employees are worried that the Model Code of Conduct could delay the whole process of setting up the commission once the election dates are announced.
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