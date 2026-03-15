Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business Teaser Out, Release Set For Diwali 2026

The makers of the much-awaited sequel - 'Lakadbaggha: The Monkey Business' have unveiled a fascinating teaser poster of the film, teasing its release date. Actor Anshuman Jha took to his Instagram handle and shared the sequel's poster, revealing that the film will hit theatres on Diwali 2026.

'Lakadbaggha 2' Poster and Release Date Unveiled

"On this birthday, the fight continues! Unveiling the Teaser Poster of the biggest hand to hand-combat action film from India - 'LAKADBAGGHA 2: THE MONKEY BUSINESS' A bigger hunt. A wilder jungle. And a mission to protect the voiceless. Again. See you at the movies. In cinemas Diwali 2026," he wrote.

The poster shows Anshuman's character standing in a forested area, holding an ape's hand beside him. Behind them is a large modern city skyline, engulfed by warm sunset light, which creates a contrast between nature and urban life. "Extinction is not an option," reads a message on the poster.

Returning and New Cast Members

'Lakadbaggha: The Monkey Business' features Anshuman Jha in the lead, who reprises his role as Arjun Bakshi, an ordinary man who transforms into an animal-loving vigilante. Others in cast are Adil Hussain, Sarah Jane Dias, Vikram Kochar, Dan Chupong, and Sunny Pang.

Adil Hussain on Joining the Sequel

Hussain was recently cast for 'Lakadbaggha 2', replacing Milind Soman in the role of sensei. Speaking about the casting, Adil Hussain said, "Watching Lakadbaggha-1 was so inspiring. It felt like someone was finally making a film that stood up for the rights of animals--something we haven't seen in decades, perhaps since Haathi Mere Saathi in the seventies. I also had the good fortune of working with Anshuman Jha, both under his direction and as a co-actor."

Lakadbaggha Universe Expands

The Lakadbaggha universe has also expanded beyond films, with a comic book series launched last year, adding depth to its growing mythology and reinforcing its ambition as a multi-format Indian action franchise with global appeal. (ANI)

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