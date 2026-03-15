'How Are You Here?': T20 WC Hero Shivam Dube's Fun Moment With Paparazzi Goes Viral (WATCH)

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube had a fun interaction with a team of paparazzi while attending a function in Mumbai on Sunday, March 15. Dube was part of the Team India that recently clinched the T20 World Cup 2026, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Shivam Dube was one of the instrumental players in Team India's victory in the final, as he played a quickfire knock of 26 off 8 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 325, propelling the hosts to a commanding 255/5, which was successfully defended by the Indian bowlers, bundling out the Kiwis for 159 in 19 overs.

The Men in Blue became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup triumph and clinch the third title. Team India further scripted history by becoming the first team to win the prestigious T20 title on home soil, completing a historic treble.

Also Read: From Trophies to Momentum: Rohit Sharma Eyes Team India's Bigger Glory after T20 World Cup Triumph

Dube's Fun Moment with Paparazzi Goes Viral

Shivam Dube is currently in Mumbai after being on the road for the last couple of months, following the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup. Despite being one of the star performers in the Men in Blue's title triumph, Dube has remained humble and grounded, and this can be evidenced by his interaction with paparazzi.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Dube jokingly asked the paparazzi, 'Aap yahan kaise?' (How are you here?), to which one of them replied they had come for someone else. Then, the Mumbai cricketer playfully asked them to delete the footage until his wife arrives.

After his wife arrived, Shivam Dube happily posed for a video with the paparazzi, joking and laughing with them.

Shivam Dube chit-chat fun with paparazzi in Mumbai When paparazzi spotted him,Dube asked,“Aap yahan kaise?”They replied,“Hum yahan aaye the kisi aur ke liye.”Dube joked,“Abhi meri wife aayegi tab banana... isko abhi delete kar do.” When his wife Anjum Khan arrived, he... twitter/92z6buHzml

- Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 15, 2026

Shivam Dube's friendly and down-to-earth nature despite his success as an Indian cricketer shows that even top athletes can remain humble and approachable off the field. Dube was part of Team India's two T20 World Cup title-winning campaigns in 2024 and 2026, and his simple, humble nature continues to win hearts off the field.

What's Next for Shivam Dube?

Shivam Dube was one of the most impactful players in India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign, often tasked with the responsibility of stabilizing the middle-order, which he did with his aggressive hitting and calm presence under pressure. Dube finished the tournament as India's fourth-highest run-getter with 235 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 39.16 and an impressive strike rate of 169.06 in nine matches.

Following India's T20 World Cup triumph, Dube will return to action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The 32-year-old will join the Chennai Super Kings squad in Chennai soon. The CSK squad was training in Himachal Pradesh for a week before heading back to Chennai to begin the main IPL preparations.

Dube was retained by CSK ahead of last year's mini-auction. The all-rounder is expected to play a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings' quest for a record sixth IPL title, strengthening the middle order and finishing firepower in key matches. He was one of the vital players in Chennai's record-equalling fifth IPL triumph in 2023.

In his IPL career, Shivam Dube has aggregated 1859 runs, including 10 fifties, at an average of 30.48 and a strike rate of 143.66 in 79 matches.

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