Australia Condemns Israel’s Visa Retaliation

2025-08-19 03:13:11
(MENAFN) Australia has strongly criticized Israel's recent move to revoke the visas of its representatives to the Palestinian Authority, labeling the decision as "unjustified."

This development has sparked further diplomatic tension between the two countries following Australia’s formal recognition of Palestine.

In a public address, Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the Israeli response as an "unjustified reaction" to Australia’s latest foreign policy shift.

She emphasized the critical need for engagement and diplomacy, stating, "At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution."

Wong reiterated Australia’s commitment to supporting global efforts toward a peaceful resolution, advocating for a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the liberation of hostages.

The diplomatic strain intensified after Israel took action on Monday by annulling the visas of Australian officials working with the Palestinian Authority.

This was seen as a direct response to Canberra’s recognition of Palestinian statehood and its decision to prohibit entry to a far-right Israeli lawmaker.

Wong affirmed that Australia remains dedicated to safeguarding its communities and ensuring the safety of all Australians from any form of hate or violence.

On the same day, the Australian government rescinded the visa of MK Simcha Rotman, chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, imposing a three-year ban.

This move was prompted by Rotman’s public endorsement of removing Palestinians from Gaza and his inflammatory statement referring to Palestinian children as Israel’s "enemies."

Additionally, in November 2024, Australia had already declined a visa request from former Israeli Interior and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked due to her backing of unlawful settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

These actions underscore a growing diplomatic divide, as Australia positions itself in support of Palestinian statehood while condemning rhetoric and policies that fuel regional instability.

