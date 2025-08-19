Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bosnian Court Rejects Dodik's Appeal

2025-08-19 03:08:00
(MENAFN) A judicial body in Bosnia and Herzegovina ruled on Monday that the appeal submitted by the President of Republika Srpska challenging the decision of the Central Election Commission to annul his mandate was without merit.

According to the court, the verdict was reached during a confidential session and confirmed the Central Election Commission’s ruling from August 6, which removed Milorad Dodik from office under Bosnia's electoral legislation.

The court emphasized that Dodik’s objection lacked sufficient grounds and mentioned that the detailed explanation of the judgment is published on its official site.

Earlier that same day in Banja Luka, Dodik declared that a public vote regarding his role would be organized in Republika Srpska at the end of September.

He portrayed the referendum as a way for the Serbian entity to assert its stance and reaffirm its commitment to the principles of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

This announcement followed the resignation of Republika Srpska's Prime Minister, Radovan Viskovic, which opened the door for the creation of a new administration.

Dodik expressed gratitude for Viskovic’s contributions and indicated he would be appointed to lead the regional highways authority.

The decision to strip Dodik of his mandate was made by the Central Election Commission after he received a one-year incarceration sentence and a six-year disqualification from public office.

This punishment stemmed from his refusal in 2023 to comply with directives from Christian Schmidt, Bosnia’s international overseer responsible for implementing the Dayton accord.

Dodik has firmly opposed both the judicial and electoral decisions, pledging that Republika Srpska will defy what he called “external interventions.”

He also urged EUFOR, the European Union's peacekeeping force in Bosnia, to station its forces along the entity’s borders “if necessary.”

