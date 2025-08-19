Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Traffic Collision on Greece’s Egnatia Highway Claims Three Lives

Traffic Collision on Greece’s Egnatia Highway Claims Three Lives


2025-08-19 02:36:13
(MENAFN) Three people lost their lives and multiple others were injured Monday in a severe traffic collision on the Egnatia Highway near Komotini in northeastern Greece, officials confirmed.

The accident happened close to the Iasmos toll station when a truck struck two cars, according to a state broadcaster.

One of the cars ignited, resulting in the deaths of all three occupants inside. Police reported that a fourth passenger and the truck driver sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Local media revealed the victims had been traveling from Epirus to Evros for a wedding and were on their way back when the crash took place.

The force of the collision also caused a second vehicle to veer off the road, though its three passengers emerged without injuries.

The fire quickly spread to adjacent farmland and forest areas, prompting an immediate response from firefighters, police, and emergency medical teams. Authorities closed the highway segment between Komotini and Xanthi as the situation unfolded.

Officials stated that firefighting operations were still underway and that the cause of the crash was being investigated.

MENAFN19082025000045017169ID1109945662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search