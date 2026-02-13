403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Urges Two-State Solution, Empowering PA In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares called on Friday for the two-state solution, establishing a UN-supervised international force to achieve stability and empowering the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Gaza.
During a session on 'Gaza rebuilding' at Munich Security Conference, Albares reviewed his country's vision toward required steps to successfully achieve the US peace plan as a suitable framework for the two-state solution, Spain's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The continued halt of Israeli atrocities needs removing all restrictions imposed on the entry of humanitarian aid and setting up a UN-sponsored international stability force as well as involving the PA, it added.
Spain will not support separate or parallel governments or authorities in Gaza and the West Bank, he noted.
Albares renewed his country's support to the Egyptian initiative for an international conference on rebuilding Gaza.
Meeting with his Ukrainian peer, Albares renewed Spain's commitments to continue backing Kyiv to defend itself and working for a fair peace in Ukraine, according to the statement.
Last year, Spain offered an aid package worth more than USD 1.2 billion, along humanitarian assistance and equipment in energy.
He also underlined the importance of boosting intra-EU common defense and setting up a unified army to ensure stability and prosperity in the continent, the statement concluded. (end)
hnd
During a session on 'Gaza rebuilding' at Munich Security Conference, Albares reviewed his country's vision toward required steps to successfully achieve the US peace plan as a suitable framework for the two-state solution, Spain's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The continued halt of Israeli atrocities needs removing all restrictions imposed on the entry of humanitarian aid and setting up a UN-sponsored international stability force as well as involving the PA, it added.
Spain will not support separate or parallel governments or authorities in Gaza and the West Bank, he noted.
Albares renewed his country's support to the Egyptian initiative for an international conference on rebuilding Gaza.
Meeting with his Ukrainian peer, Albares renewed Spain's commitments to continue backing Kyiv to defend itself and working for a fair peace in Ukraine, according to the statement.
Last year, Spain offered an aid package worth more than USD 1.2 billion, along humanitarian assistance and equipment in energy.
He also underlined the importance of boosting intra-EU common defense and setting up a unified army to ensure stability and prosperity in the continent, the statement concluded. (end)
hnd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment