New-Generation Ukraine Woman Warriors Avenge Losses Of Loved Ones

MENAFN - Asia Times) Yuliia Didenko did not grow up planning a military career. But after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she says, the choice eventually became unavoidable.

“I had no fear,” she said.“What could be more frightening than realizing that, while Russians are killing and torturing Ukrainians, I am resting at home?”

Didenko, 21, who goes by the call sign“Tysha,” is a reconnaissance drone operator in the 413th Regiment of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

According to Ukraine's military, more than 70,000 women were serving at the start of 2025, including roughly 5,500 in combat roles. In November, one Ukrainian servicewomen said that around 20,000 women were serving in combat roles. Until recent reforms, Ukrainian women were formally barred from most combat roles, restrictions that were only fully lifted after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

While women still make up only a small share of the force, their numbers have risen sharply since before the invasion, and they now serve across nearly every specialty. Some joined after their husbands were killed in the war; some enlisted to avenge other loved ones lost to the invading army.

That shift has begun to take institutional form on the battlefield. Ukraine's National Guard recently deployed its first all-female FPV drone strike crew, a unit operating entirely without men. The team drives its own vehicles, assembles its own munitions and conducts live attack missions along the front. Commanders said the unit emerged after it emerged that some female operators performed better when freed from constant scrutiny in mixed-gender teams.