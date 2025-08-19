Comcast Connects Homes And Businesses In Four Lakes, Washington To Reliable, High-Speed, Symmetrical Internet

MENAFN - News Direct)Comcast is connecting nearly 100 homes and businesses in the unincorporated rural community of Four Lakes, Washington to reliable, high-speed, symmetrical Internet through the ongoing expansion of its next-generation network in Eastern Washington. The expansion will enhance digital infrastructure, promote economic growth, and position residents and local businesses for success in an increasingly digital world.

The network expansion brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and security services from Xfinity and Comcast Business to residents and businesses for the first time. Comcast expects to extend its network to more than 140 homes and businesses once construction is completed later this year.

“Reliable broadband is the foundation for thriving rural communities. Comcast's network expansion in Four Lakes opens the door to new businesses, remote work, and educational opportunities-fueling long-term growth and making our region more competitive and connected than ever before,” said Commissioner Al French, Spokane County.

Investing $1.2 billion in technology and infrastructure in Washington over the past three years, Comcast is also expanding its next-generation network to more than 5,000 homes and businesses in additional underserved communities in eastern Washington, including Chattaroy, Cheney, and Medical Lake.

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast's state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today's constantly connected world. Four Lakes joins the more than 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and security built in from the ground up to help keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand, and consumers in Four Lakes can now take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web. Residents can visit Xfinity/mytown and enter their address for additional details on upcoming service availability.

Comcast Business to Power Local Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

What it Means for the Local Community

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to advance economic mobility for the local community and its residents through local partnerships and investment in community-based organizations and key company initiatives such as Comcast's Internet Essentials program. Internet Essentials is a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet, computers and free access to digital skills training. Since 2015, nearly 230,000 low-income households in Washington have been connected to the internet through Internet Essentials, many for the first time. For more information, or to apply for the program please visit or call 1-855-846-8376. Spanish-only speakers can also call 1-855-765-6995.

