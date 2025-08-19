403
China, India Reaffirm Commitment to Boosting Cooperation
(MENAFN) China and India reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations during high-level talks on Monday between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, underscored the swiftly changing global environment, characterized by widespread unilateral bullying and significant challenges to free trade and the international order.
Wang stated that with the United Nations celebrating its 80th anniversary, humanity stands at a pivotal crossroads that will shape the future path of the world.
Emphasizing the joint responsibility of the world’s two largest developing countries, with a combined population exceeding 2.8 billion, Wang called on China and India to show global leadership, fulfill their roles as major powers, and lead by example for developing nations by seeking strength through unity. He highlighted their crucial role in promoting world multipolarization and the democratization of international relations.
Wang highlighted the continuing cooperation between the two nations, noting that both sides have been putting into practice agreements made by their leaders, steadily restoring exchanges and dialogue across all levels, preserving peace in border areas, and enabling Indian pilgrims to revisit sacred sites in China’s Xizang region.
He observed that China-India relations are increasingly moving in a positive direction toward renewed cooperation.
Marking 75 years of diplomatic ties, Wang urged reflection on historical lessons and emphasized the need for accurate strategic perspectives. He insisted the two nations must regard each other as partners and opportunities, not rivals or threats, and focus their resources on development and revitalization.
He urged both neighboring powers to seek practical approaches for coexisting with mutual respect and trust, fostering common development, and achieving win-win cooperation.
Wang closed by reaffirming China’s commitment to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, emphasizing its willingness to work alongside neighboring countries, including India, to create a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful, and friendly environment.
