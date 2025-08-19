403
Floods in Pakistan Claim Hundreds of Lives
(MENAFN) Rescue operations, reinforced by army personnel and local civilians, carried on throughout Monday as teams worked tirelessly to sift through thick layers of rubble in several regions of northwestern Pakistan.
Floodwaters had obliterated entire towns, vital bridges, and essential infrastructure, leaving widespread devastation and claiming the lives of more than 368 individuals over the span of just four days.
With the most recent fatalities stemming from the intense flooding that struck the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, the total number of lives lost since the monsoon season began on June 26 has surged to 688.
The unrelenting monsoon has brought misery to vast portions of the South Asian nation, with more rainfall forecasted.
An additional 18 lives were lost after the latest round of monsoon showers led to further flooding, according to a statement from a disaster management agency.
During a press briefing held in Islamabad on Monday, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider, who leads the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), reported that approximately 1,000 individuals have sustained injuries due to incidents linked to the heavy rains and widespread flooding since late June.
Lt. Gen. Inam noted that authorities are striving to reopen blocked roads and reestablish power supplies in the areas hit hardest by the floods.
Heavy downpours persist in Peshawar—the capital of the province—as well as neighboring Swabi and Noshehra districts.
A new phase of the monsoon is anticipated to affect already flood-stricken districts, including Buner, Swat, Shangla, and Mansehra, worsening the existing crisis.
In a separate tragic incident, two young girls lost their lives in the Harnai district of southwestern Balochistan province due to the intense rainfall on Monday.
