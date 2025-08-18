403
Madaba Figures Reject Israeli Expansionist Remarks
Madaba, Aug. 18 (Petra) – Community leaders and residents of Madaba gathered Monday evening at the Greater Madaba Municipality hall to denounce Israeli expansionist statements and voice support for the stances of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Jordan Armed Forces, and the country's security agencies.
The meeting, held under the slogan "At Your Command, Your Majesty," was attended by Senators Mohammad al-Azaydeh and Hussein al-Hawatmeh, MPs Issa al-Karadsheh and Suleiman Hweila al-Zaben, as well as tribal leaders and local figures.
Speakers stressed the unity of Jordanians behind their leadership and adherence to national principles in the face of regional challenges. They rejected what they described as provocative remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, affirming that Jordanians stand ready to defend their country with their lives.
