PM, Egyptian President Discuss Mutual Ties, Gaza Ceasefire Efforts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, met in Cairo on Monday with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.
At the outset of the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to President El-Sisi, along with His Highness's wishes for his continued health and happiness, and for the brotherly people of Egypt enduring progress and prosperity.
For his part, El-Sisi entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with conveying his greetings to His Highness the Amir, along with his wishes for His Highness's continued health and happiness, and for the people of Qatar further progress and prosperity.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation between the two sisterly countries, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Both sides addressed the vigorous joint mediation efforts led by the State of Qatar, together with the Arab Republic of Egypt, for Gaza ceasefire, aiming to reach a deal that ends the war and humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip and that ensures protection for civilians, and facilitates the exchange of hostages and prisoners.
They also deliberated on a variety of regional and global issues of shared concern.
