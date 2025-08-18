'India Is Proud Of Your Feat', Says PM Modi To IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his successful mission to the International Space Station -- a first ever by an Indian.

The meeting, which took place at the PM's official residence in New Delhi, saw Shukla apprising the Prime Minister of his mission, in which the Indian astronaut played a key role as part of the crew.

Shukla also shared photos clicked from space and also discussed experience with the Prime Minister -- crucial for India's future space endeavours, especially the Gaganyaan mission -- the country's first human spaceflight mission.

"Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects, including his experiences in space, progress in science and technology, as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission," PM Modi shared in a post on social media platform X.

"India is proud of his feat," he added.

In June, Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS). He returned on July 15, after an 18-day mission, which was packed with several experiments led by ISRO and other activities on the orbital lab. Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation in the US.

He returned to India early on Sunday morning.

During his Independence Day address to the nation, PM Modi hailed Shukla's mission to the orbital post, stating that Shukla has inspired a billion dreams and taken a significant step in advancing India's space ambitions.

“IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back from the International Space Station (ISS). Soon he will return to India. We are working on becoming self-reliant in the space sector, preparing for the launch of Gaganyaan, which is India's flagship human spaceflight programme. We will make our own space station,” the Prime Minister said in his address.

Earlier in the day, Parliament honoured the Indian Air Force pilot.

The discussion was filled with praise and a strong sense of national pride, even as opposition parties staged a boycott.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh led the session, highlighting Shukla's accomplishments and their importance for India's space ambitions.

Parliament described Group Captain Shukla's achievement as a new chapter in India's space exploration, noting that it not only advanced homegrown science but also inspired a generation of young Indians to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and space.

Shukla's Ax-4 mission, carried out with international partners, was hailed for providing vital experience and strengthening India's ambitions for its upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.