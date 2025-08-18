Westgate Resorts Caps Off $120 Million Investment In Kissimmee Resort With The Opening Of New Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience



Powered by Chuck E. Cheese arcade systems and expertise, the nearly half-acre entertainment destination is open to the public at Westgate Vacation Villas and Town Center Resort in Kissimmee

Revival of Orlando's original Mystery Fun House honors the legacy of the Siegel family's deeply rooted contributions to family entertainment in Central Florida $120 million investment in rooms, lobby, restaurants, and new attractions positions resort for continued growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts , the largest privately held timeshare and vacation experience company, announced the opening of the latest attraction in a series of investments at its flagship resort totaling nearly $120 million.

Earlier this year, the company shared plans to resurrect one of Central Florida's most beloved family entertainment centers with the all-new Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort and Westgate Town Center Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. The project pays homage to Orlando's original Mystery Fun House while reimagining the concept for today's guests.

The new arcade and food hall spans nearly a half-acre and represents one of the largest and most collaborative projects in Westgate history, combining nostalgic elements with modern entertainment innovations.

The project caps off a multi-year investment totaling nearly $120 million. It includes renovations to more than 1,500 suites and lobby with a new coffee bar and Crafted by Starboard retail store, and the addition of two new restaurants.

Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience is powered by Chuck E. Cheese and offers fun and engaging play for all ages, anchored by two distinct Chuck E. Cheese-branded zones.

"Whether a fan of nostalgic video games and pinball machines or modern-day immersive entertainment experiences, the Mystery Fun House will appeal to hardcore gamers and families alike,” said Jared Saft, Chief Business and Strategy Officer of Westgate Resorts. "The Mystery Fun House has deep personal significance to the Westgate family. This project not only honors our founder David Siegel's early ventures in Central Florida entertainment but also demonstrates our continued commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our guests and investing in our local community."

The Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience is a 9,000-square-foot arcade featuring retro and modern gaming, bowling lanes, and state-of-the-art simulators with multiple entertainment zones including:



Chuck's Arcade : A retro-style throwback filled with beloved classics and nostalgic hits

Chuck E. Cheese Fun Zone : A whimsical, child-safe space tailored for younger guests, filled with age-appropriate games and an active play area and playground

MEGAbites : An immersive food hall designed to resemble a retro video game world, housing four distinct food venues and a refreshment bar

Sweet Dreamery : A dreamy candy store styled as a fantasy offering pastel-themed treats, ice cream, milkshakes, and mini donuts with a waterslide splashing right through the middle Mystery Lane : A museum-like corridor showcasing memorabilia, animatronics, a mirror maze and original artifacts from the historic Mystery Fun House, plus an interactive fortune teller experience



The project represents a full-circle moment for Westgate. The original Mystery Fun House, which opened in 1976 and operated for 25 years as a fixture on International Drive, was an early acquisition by Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel. He acquired the Mystery Fun House early in his career, a place where his mother and many family members once worked, and it served as a major catalyst for the development of family entertainment centers throughout Central Florida.

"The Westgate team went through dozens of design iterations to create an experience that appeals to both children and adults," said Saft. "Our development team conducted extensive research, including interviews with David Siegel, original Mystery Fun House employees, and former visitors of the original location to ensure we captured the essence of what made Mystery Fun House special while updating it for today's entertainment landscape."

The project's development has been handled entirely in-house, with collaboration across Westgate's design, construction, marketing, food and beverage, and resort operations teams.

This is the latest in a series of announcements by Westgate Resorts showcasing the company's growth. This year, the company announced a partnership with Choice Hotels®, created a new timeshare brand – VI Resorts by Westgate -- following the company's 44 destination international expansion, and opened River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo.

For more information on Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience, please visit mysteryfunhouse.com .

For more information on Westgate Resorts and its innovative efforts as a leader in hospitality, please visit .

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook and learn more at .

