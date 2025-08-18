Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil launches package of measures to back exporters affected by US tariffs

Brazil launches package of measures to back exporters affected by US tariffs


2025-08-18 09:09:58
(MENAFN) Brazil introduced a set of measures on Wednesday to assist exporters impacted by the 50 percent tariffs imposed by the U.S. government.

The initiative, named Sovereign Brazil, allocates 30 billion reais (around 5.562 billion U.S. dollars) through affordable loans, tax breaks, and other support, focusing on small businesses and exporters of perishable goods. It also streamlines public procurement for affected rural and agro-industrial sectors, modernizes the export guarantee system, and reinstates a tax refund program along the production chain.

Speaking at the announcement, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the U.S. rationale for the tariffs. “Crises exist so that we can create new things. The unpleasant part is that there are no justified reasons for imposing tariffs on Brazil,” he said.

MENAFN18082025000045017281ID1109942280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search