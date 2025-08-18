Kucoin Pay Partners With Umy To Bring Crypto-Powered Travel To Life
"At KuCoin Pay, our mission is to bridge crypto with everyday life, and travel is one of the most exciting frontiers," said Kumiko Ho, Head of Payment Business at KuCoin . "Our partnership with Umy allows users to unlock real-world experiences directly with their digital assets, offering more freedom, convenience, and value in every journey."
"Umy is committed to making travel and lifestyle services accessible in the Web3 era," said Alex Lee, Umy CEO . "By partnering with KuCoin Pay, we're enabling travelers to seamlessly use their crypto assets for bookings, making the experience more efficient, borderless, and rewarding."
To celebrate this partnership, KuCoin Pay and Umy are offering an exclusive limited-time promotion for KuCoin users until September 1, 2025. Users can get $20 off every $200 spent on hotels, flights, and more! See more details in the official announcement .
About KuCoin Pay
KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant payment solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail ecosystems. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC, KuCoin Pay enables seamless transactions for both online and in-store purchases globally.
For more information about KuCoin Pay, please visit .
About Umy
Umy is an innovative Web3 global travel and lifestyle platform offering hotel bookings, flight reservations, and cryptocurrency payment solutions. Its mission is to connect on-chain digital assets with real-world experiences, making it effortless to travel, shop, and live using crypto in everyday life.
