China-backed malaria plan anticipated to aid Cambodia
(MENAFN) According to reports, malaria projects backed by China are anticipated to assist Cambodia in achieving its goal of eliminating malaria by the end of 2025.
Siv Sovannaroth, head of the Technical Bureau and manager of the Malaria Program at Cambodia’s National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, stated that China has been aiding Cambodia in malaria control for almost a decade through multiple initiatives.
"China has a long collaboration with our center through South-South cooperation, Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, and the Belt and Road Initiative," he told Xinhua.
He added that the partnership has concentrated on strengthening the malaria program’s capabilities through training and research, implementing a pilot Mass Drug Administration project in western Kampong Speu province, and conducting surveillance in regions most affected by malaria.
Sovannaroth noted that Cambodia reported only 37 local malaria cases from January to August 2025, representing a dramatic decline of nearly 90 percent compared with 335 cases during the same period last year.
Sovannaroth noted that Cambodia reported only 37 local malaria cases from January to August 2025, representing a dramatic decline of nearly 90 percent compared with 335 cases during the same period last year.
