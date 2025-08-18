Circle Featured In CBS's Economy 4.0 Series For Empowering Creators To Turn Audiences Into Owned Communities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Circle CEO and Co-Founder Sid YadavNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Circle, the platform powering more than 15,000 communities worldwide, takes center stage in Economy 4.0, a new CBS documentary series spotlighting the innovators reshaping the future of business, technology, and human connection.Launching globally on August 7th, the documentary explores how Circle's all-in-one community platform is helping thousands of creators and brands take back control of their audience, revenue, and reach.As platforms like TikTok and Instagram become increasingly AI and algorithm-driven, creators are losing access to the very audiences they've built. Circle offers an alternative: private, fully-branded communities where engagement, education, and transformation can happen on the creators' terms.“We believe the future belongs to brands and creators who own their audience and their destiny,” says Circle CEO and Co-Founder Sid Yadav.“With Circle, they're able to build communities and real businesses.”One of those creators is Anne-Laure Le Cunff, founder of Ness Labs and a featured voice in the film. She built her community on Circle around a peer learning model, where members grow through shared experience rather than top-down instruction.“I was mostly posting on social media, which is a great way to build an audience,” explains Le Cunff,“but not necessarily a good way to build a community, because people don't get to know each other and build those relationships.”Her story reflects a broader movement from transactional brand interactions to mutual, community-driven relationships that benefit both creators and their audiences.Today, Circle is home to many of the world's most influential communities, from Harvard's CrimsonConnect to coaching programs led by Jay Shetty, Dr. Becky, and Tim Ferriss-all built on the idea that real connection leads to real results.That vision continues to evolve with Circle Plus , one of Circle's recent innovations that enables customers to launch fully branded mobile apps, giving them complete control of the customer experience - from content delivery to real-time engagement and payments.Circle's mission to help people build transformational communities reflects an industry-wide shift from reach to depth, and from noise to connection. In this new era, success in the creator economy won't be defined by the loudest voices, but by the most meaningful relationships.Watch the Campaign Live on CBS here.Boilerplate:Circle is the world's leading platform for branded communities. Since launching in 2020, Circle has grown to support over 15,000 communities globally, from Fortune 500 companies to top creators, coaches, and educators. Circle's all-in-one platform lets users host events, courses, live streams, chats, and payments - all under their own brand. Learn more at circle.

