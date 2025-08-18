Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Singapore Explore Joint Projects And Special Economic Zone Development

2025-08-18 05:09:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 18. During an official visit to Singapore, a delegation from Uzbekistan led by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov held meetings with senior representatives of Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, Sembcorp Industries, and Wilmar International to discuss concrete steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

Among the key outcomes was an agreement on coordinated measures to implement an agro-industrial project in the Urtachirchik district of Tashkent region, expected to create 1,800 new jobs. The parties also agreed to develop a program to enhance the efficiency of Uzbekistan's special economic zones through the introduction of a“one-stop shop” mechanism, unified management standards, a CRM platform, and modern infrastructure, with a focus on attracting strategic investments.

The delegation and Singaporean partners additionally reviewed plans to establish a pilot special economic zone modeled after Singapore's experience, for which a joint expert group will be formed. The visit reaffirmed Singaporean partners' strong interest in long-term cooperation, opening new avenues for investment and joint projects in Uzbekistan.

Over the past seven years, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Singapore has more than doubled, while the volume of Singaporean investments in the country has approached $1 billion, highlighting the growing strength and potential of this partnership.

