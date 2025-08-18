Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Injury Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 17

2025-08-18 05:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of people injured in the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 17," Fedorov wrote.

The blast waves and shrapnel damaged residential buildings, an industrial facility, commercial premises, and partially destroyed a bus stop.

A fire broke out at the impact site, where emergency services, police, and medics are working.

A crater formed at the strike location, from which rescuers managed to pull a person. Doctors are now fighting for their life.

"From the crater created by the explosion, police officers and rescuers pulled out a person with burns. Medics are fighting for their life," Fedorov said.

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with two missiles this morning. Initial reports said six people had been injured.

