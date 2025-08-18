Construction Adhesives And Sealants Market Global Forecast Report 2025 Innovations Boosting The Role Of Construction Adhesives In Modern Building

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The construction adhesives and sealants market is poised for growth due to evolving construction techniques, demand for sustainable materials, and the need for efficient bonding solutions that reduce time and cost. Opportunities exist in structural and non-structural applications driven by global infrastructure expansion and increased disposable incomes.

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction adhesives and sealants are frequently utilized for both structural and non-structural bonding and sealing tasks in construction, which include affixing drywalls, tiles, moldings, and fixtures to walls, ceilings, and floors. The use of construction adhesives for both structural and non-structural bonding is becoming increasingly significant due to the introduction of new materials, innovative construction techniques, and heightened time constraints. Examples of applications range from the simple bonding of wooden laths, plaster, or insulation boards to the more complex bonding of facade elements and structural reinforcements.

Moreover, in a market environment where application time, bonding quality, and the costs associated with products and their application all influence the choices of building contractors and construction firms, innovations in product functionality by manufacturers will expand the options available to end users.

Construction methods that involve bonding different substrates, such as wood and concrete, are becoming more popular, as end users, including building contractors and construction companies, recognize the numerous advantages of such methods, which offer more sustainable, environmentally friendly, lightweight, and aesthetically pleasing construction products.

The construction adhesives and sealants market encompasses various product types, including structural adhesives, non-structural adhesives, structural sealants, and non-structural sealants. Each product type is associated with different applications, which are elaborated upon for each segment. The primary product types relevant to each application area have been analyzed in this study, which has been conducted on a global scale.

Applications have been quantitatively detailed for all major product types, along with their respective chemistry and technology types for the overall market. The global construction sector will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3% between 2024 and 2031. This growth stems from the increasing demand for both new and renovated (remodeled, for both repair and design upgrade objectives) commercial, residential, and government infrastructure globally, with prominent futuristic construction growth projected for high-growth economies and a fast-growing end-consumer base with increasing per capita disposable income.

Overall, the growth of the global construction sector will be a significant contributor to driving the market's volume growth between 2024 and 2031.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Growing Business Inorganically

Incorporating Advanced Product Functionalities Developing Sustainable, High-performance Chemistries

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in Construction Adhesives and Sealants



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Industry

Ecosystem in Construction Adhesives and Sealants



Value Chain Analysis, 2024

Competitive Environment Product Matrix, Key Competitors

Growth Generator in Construction Adhesives and Sealants



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Pricing Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator, Structural Adhesives



Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Volume Forecast by Technology Forecast Analysis by Technology

Growth Generator Non-structural Adhesives



Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Volume Forecast by Technology Forecast Analysis by Technology

Growth Generator, Structural Sealants



Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Volume Forecast by Technology Forecast Analysis by Technology

Growth Generator Non-structural Sealants



Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Volume Forecast by Technology Forecast Analysis by Technology

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900