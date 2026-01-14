Investors Could Multiply Wealth Through The Right Investment In UAE Properties, Says The Multiplier Of Real Estate

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The property market in the UAE is a wealth creator for those who sees it as an asset class, in addition to other asset classes. In recent years, evidence shows that certain investors have been multiplying their fortunes by investing in UAE realty smartly – with the right advisory

Global investors have the opportunity to multiply their wealth if they invest in the UAE's property sector smartly, with the right investment partner-advisor, such as the GPG Global Real Estate – the Multiplier of Real Estate.

The property market in the UAE is a wealth creator for those who sees it as an asset class, in addition to other asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), currency, crypto and commodities. In recent years, evidence shows that certain investors have been multiplying their fortunes by investing in UAE realty smartly – with the right advisory.

A property boom from late 2021 saw prices jump 20-40 percent, turning many early buyers into millionaires as their homes' values soared past the million-dollar mark. Demand for ultra-prime properties has surged, with sales of homes over US$10 million reaching record highs, making Dubai a top market globally for such transactions. Investors are moving from opportunistic buying to strategic, long-term investments, focusing on lifestyle and legacy, driving demand in areas like Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Business Bay.

With global market volatility, investment in the UAE's vibrant real estate sector remains the best bet for investors for multiplying their wealth. First, it is real asset, when built that gives between 7-10 per cent Return on Investment (RoI) as rental yield – the highest in the world.

An investor could earn rental income between Dh60,000 to Dh70,000 per year on a property that costs Dh1 million, that is, if the investor puts it on rent. But if he invests the same Dh1million strategically it can generate returns of 30 per cent to 50 per cent annual returns on his capital which is the best way for wealth creation.

“For years, people have asked me how I consistently multiply investors' wealth - often doubling, tripling, and in some cases achieving 300 to 500 percent returns annually. The truth is simple: multiplication is never luck. It is a disciplined formula built on research, scarcity, structured buying, and responsible selling. That is why the market today calls me The Multiplier of Real Estate-a title I carry with responsibility, not pride,” Mr Chirag Goyal, Founder and CEO of GPG Global Real Estate, who is billed as the Multiplier of Real Estate, says

“Dubai's real estate market has been on an extraordinary trajectory. Dubai closed 2025 with record-breaking sales of Dh682.5 billion, the highest in its history, marking five consecutive years of growth. This growth is not random - it is driven by informed investors who understand timing, supply, and long‐term value. My job is to guide them through that landscape with precision.”

One can make money in Dubai real estate through capital appreciation (flipping properties or off-plan investments), rental income (long-term or short-term), or diversified methods like REITs, fractional ownership, and commercial real estate, focusing on high-demand areas and understanding RERA rules for consistent returns. Key strategies involve buying off-plan for early discounts, holding for completion value growth, or generating cash flow through rentals, leveraging Dubai's strong market and tax-friendly environment.

“My strategy begins with one core principle: invest where future inventory is limited. Scarcity is the most powerful multiplier in real estate. When supply is capped, value accelerates. This is why I avoid areas with unlimited future launches and instead focus on micro‐markets where the pipeline is naturally restricted,” he says.

“Take our commercial investment in Maritime City as an example. Before buying a single unit, my team and I conducted deep research: developer credibility, delivery timelines, retail sizing, payment structures, and future supply. We discovered that while most developers were offering large retail units, no one was offering small, high‐absorption units facing the main road,” he continues.“So we bought the entire ground‐floor retail strip at Dh4,000 per square feet - about 20 percent below market. Today, similar stock is trading at Dh5,000 per square feet and once delivered, the valuation will be determined by us, not the market. That is multiplication by design.”

Another example is Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, where Chirag Goyal said, his company purchased full sea‐view townhouses with a 50–50 payment plan. Townhouse inventory on the island is just 3 percent, making it one of the rarest asset classes in the UAE. They have bought at Dh6 million; by 2028, he expects valuations between Dh12–15 million. That is not speculation - it is mathematics driven by scarcity.

Multiplication also comes from structured deals, not standard retail buying, he says.“I negotiate directly with developers, buying in bulk, securing better payment plans, and adjusting cash‐flow structures to reduce investor risk. Recently, we secured an extraordinary 20–80 plan on Marjan Island - 20 percent now, 80 percent at handover after three years. If the property appreciates even 10 percent, the return on cash deployed becomes 100 percent. And because rent will cover the post‐handover payments, the risk is minimal,” he says.

One of the investors came with a simple request,“Give me 20 percent return per year.”

GPG Global Real Estate exited his first investment in three months with 30 percent return, the second in four months with 30 percent, and the third in eight months with another 30 percent.

“In just 18 months, we nearly doubled his capital. Today, we co‐own multiple assets together with the investor,” Chirag Goyal says.

Another investor from Ras Al Khaimah saw her money double twice. Senior sales heads from major developers - people who understand the market inside out - trusted GPG Global Real Estate to multiply their personal wealth. That trust is earned, not claimed.

As Dubai enters 2026, liquidity tightening and oversupply in some off‐plan segments will challenge uninformed investors. But for those who follow disciplined strategies - buying near handover, choosing Grade A developers, and prioritising small, liquid assets - the opportunities remain exceptional. Investors will benefit from it.

“My message to new investors is simple: avoid FOMO, avoid oversized assets, and avoid developers who cannot demonstrate construction progress. Multiplication happens when you buy right - not when you buy fast, and guided by the right advisor,” Chirag Goyal concludes.

About GPG Global Real Estate:

GPG Global Real Estate is a UAE-based real estate investment advisory that helps investors to create wealth and multiply their fortune, through deep insights into the industry.

The company firmly prioritises customer service and transparency to ensure clients receive top-tier professional advice and guidance throughout their home search and decision-making process. That's why its team of highly qualified and trained professional advisors consistently analyse real estate market changes, dynamics, and trends. This allows you to access the most up-to-date and accurate information available.