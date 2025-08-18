Apple May Skip Iphone 18 In 2026 To Debut First Foldable Iphone?
Apple is well-known for introducing new iPhone models every September. With the unusual exception of a SE or e-model, the tech giant always unveils its next-generation iPhones at the same time. Rumour mills are already ablaze with iPhone 18 news, as fans wait for the iPhone 17 series next month. The basic iPhone 18 will not be released by Apple next year, according to a report by ETNews. Instead, it says, the Cupertino company will concentrate on its first-ever foldable iPhone.
According to the reports, the 18 series now includes five smartphones with the release of the foldable iPhone. Apple is probably going to delay the release of the basic iPhone 18 in order to prevent such a big launch. The iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone will all be unveiled by the business in September of next year.
The iPhone 18 and 18e will be released by Apple in early 2027, according to the rumour. This will provide the flagship lineup some breathing room before consumers may purchase the less expensive iPhone models. The iPhone 17e is also expected to be released by the corporation early in the upcoming year.
In contrast to rivals like Samsung, Apple likes to offer a limited selection of phones. According to reports, the tech behemoth is dropping the Plus model from the iPhone 17 series this year in favour of the 5.5mm thin iPhone 17 Air.
What Do We Know About Apple's Foldable iPhone?
When it comes to foldable technology, Apple has been a spectator for years. Although Samsung first introduced the Galaxy Fold in 2019, the Cupertino titan has not yet joined the market.
However, it appears that this will all change in the upcoming year. According to JP Morgan, the foldable iPhone would resemble Samsung's Z Fold series smartphones in that it will be book-style. According to rumours, it will use Samsung panels for its 7.8-inch internal display. On the other hand, the external screen will sport a 5.5-inch screen. JP Morgan expects the foldable iPhone to start at $1,999 (roughly Rs 1,74,799). This will put it in direct competition against Samsung's Z Fold 7.
