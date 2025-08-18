403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Warns Ukraine if Conflict Remains Unsolved
(MENAFN) The United States is not planning to compel Ukraine into signing a peace accord with Russia, but Ukrainian leadership must come to terms with the fact that the situation “is going to get worse” if not addressed promptly, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that the opposing sides were “pretty close to the end” after his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Anchorage, Alaska, last Friday.
However, he emphasized that “Ukraine has to agree” to any potential peace arrangement.
In an interview with a news agency on Sunday, Rubio stated, “there’s no conditions that can be imposed on Ukraine… ultimately, it’s up to the Ukrainians” to determine whether to accept any kind of deal with Moscow.
Nonetheless, Rubio pointed out that “after three and a half years, this war is getting worse. It’s not getting better… It’s going to get worse.”
He indicated that continued hostilities could lead to a more dire situation if not addressed soon.
To bring an end to the ongoing violence, Rubio suggested that both Kyiv and Moscow “are going to have to give and both sides should expect to get something from this.”
He admitted that reaching such an agreement would be “a very difficult thing to do” and acknowledged that many would find the necessary compromises “distasteful.”
He concluded by recognizing the limitations of negotiations, stating, “There are things Russia wants that it cannot get and there are things Ukraine wants that it’s not going to get.”
U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that the opposing sides were “pretty close to the end” after his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Anchorage, Alaska, last Friday.
However, he emphasized that “Ukraine has to agree” to any potential peace arrangement.
In an interview with a news agency on Sunday, Rubio stated, “there’s no conditions that can be imposed on Ukraine… ultimately, it’s up to the Ukrainians” to determine whether to accept any kind of deal with Moscow.
Nonetheless, Rubio pointed out that “after three and a half years, this war is getting worse. It’s not getting better… It’s going to get worse.”
He indicated that continued hostilities could lead to a more dire situation if not addressed soon.
To bring an end to the ongoing violence, Rubio suggested that both Kyiv and Moscow “are going to have to give and both sides should expect to get something from this.”
He admitted that reaching such an agreement would be “a very difficult thing to do” and acknowledged that many would find the necessary compromises “distasteful.”
He concluded by recognizing the limitations of negotiations, stating, “There are things Russia wants that it cannot get and there are things Ukraine wants that it’s not going to get.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment