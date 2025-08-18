Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting Claims Three Lives in New York City

2025-08-18 04:40:54
(MENAFN) Three people were fatally shot and eight others wounded in an overnight attack at a Brooklyn nightclub, according to media, which cited New York City police early Sunday.

The incident took place at the "Taste Of The City Lounge" located in the Crown Heights neighborhood, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed during a press briefing.

Tisch revealed that multiple shooters were involved and emphasized that the investigation is ongoing with no arrests made so far.

She added that those injured are currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

"It's a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York," Tisch said.

