403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting Claims Three Lives in New York City
(MENAFN) Three people were fatally shot and eight others wounded in an overnight attack at a Brooklyn nightclub, according to media, which cited New York City police early Sunday.
The incident took place at the "Taste Of The City Lounge" located in the Crown Heights neighborhood, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed during a press briefing.
Tisch revealed that multiple shooters were involved and emphasized that the investigation is ongoing with no arrests made so far.
She added that those injured are currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.
"It's a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York," Tisch said.
The incident took place at the "Taste Of The City Lounge" located in the Crown Heights neighborhood, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed during a press briefing.
Tisch revealed that multiple shooters were involved and emphasized that the investigation is ongoing with no arrests made so far.
She added that those injured are currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.
"It's a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York," Tisch said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment